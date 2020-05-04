Clinical trials for drug on CoVID-19 to start soon

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received a green signal from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to evaluate the antiviral drug Favipiravir in clinical trials for treating patients infected with CoVID-19. If the test results are positive, then India will be able to avail this medicine in the next four months.

China, USA, United Kingdom, and Italy are conducting clinical trials for these drugs. With the approval of DCGI, India has joined the league of nations. Favipiravir is the first approved coronavirus drug in China, where this virus originated.

Currently, vaccines for the virus are being developed. But the drug will be of immediate help to treat the patients.

Glenmark developed the drug’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and formulations internally. Following the regulatory approval, the new trial will assess the product in CoVID-19 patients with mild to moderate infection.