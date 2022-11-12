Cleanliness awareness in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold competitions for citizens; check out details here | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In order to increase citizens' participation in Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and emphasis on waste segregation, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is organising various competitions for hotels, schools (private and public), housing complexes and government offices in six major groups.

However, the civic body has also decided on certain criteria for the evaluation including waste segregation at source, processing of waste at the place of waste generation, toilet management, sanitation infrastructure and compliance with the rules made to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Details of competition

Hotels, Schools (Private and Public), Housing Societies/ RWA, Market Associations, Government Offices and Hospitals who wish to participate in this cleanliness competition can apply in the concerned department office from 11th to 15th November 2022. The actual site examination and scoring of this competition will be done from 15th to 25th November, 2022.

The first, second and third clean housing organisations selected from the department level will be given cash prizes of Rs. 21,000/-, Rs.15,000/- and Rs.11,000/- respectively, medals and certificates.

Rs.15,000/- and Rs.11,000/- cash prize, medal and certificate will be awarded to the first and second prize winning schools in both groups of Clean School Competition.

Similarly, the winners of first, second and third clean housing organisations at the municipal level will receive cash prizes of Rs.51,000/-, Rs.41,000/- and Rs.31,000/- respectively. The first and second winners in both groups of clean school competition (private and public) and the third winning schools will be awarded cash prizes of Rs.25,000/-, Rs.21,000/- and Rs.11,000/- respectively.

Also, for the clean market competition, the first, second and third prize will be awarded cash prizes of Rs.25,000/-, Rs.21,000/- and Rs.11,000/- respectively.

The winners of the first, second and third place in the categories of hotel, government office and hospital in the clean competition will be awarded medals and certificates.

