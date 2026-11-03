'Cleaning The Mess & Dirt You Created': Ameet Satam Slams Aaditya Thackeray Amid Row Over Dia Mirza's Pollution-Free Diwali Video Removal | File Photo.

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray following his remarks after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed actor Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali campaign video from its official social media platforms.

Satam accused the previous civic administration of financial irregularities and mismanagement, while Thackeray questioned the BMC's decision to remove the video following objections from BJP leaders.

Ameet Satam Accuses Previous Civic Administration Of Scams

Taking to X, Satam targeted Thackeray over the functioning of the BMC during Shiv Sena regime in the state.

“We have not imagined, but witnessed how the city was run by you! 21000 crore spent on roads to give us potholes, Mithi scam, desilting scam, garbage scam, tab scam, scam even in killing of rats, COVID scam; I can go on and on... totalling a whopping 3 lakh crore! No waste-to-energy plant, no STPs, no vision at all!” Satam wrote.

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The BJP leader alleged that the previous administration had failed to address Mumbai's civic problems despite substantial expenditure.

“Mumbaikars have started #SwachhMumbai by throwing you out; we are cleaning the mess and dirt you created! Every corridor or @mybmc stinks of the dirt you created! So you better keep your mouth shut!” he added.

Aaditya Thackeray Questions BMC Over Dia Mirza Video Removal

The sharp remarks follows after Aaditya Thackeray, questioned the BMC and the state government over the removal of Mirza's video.

“The BMC asks a person to make a video with an official letter. The person makes the video and posts it. An MLA of the ruling regime, wanting attention, asks the BMC to remove it. The mayor, who is blissfully unaware of the municipal corporation’s actions, expresses rage over it. The video is taken down. The deputy mayor from the ruling regime says there was nothing wrong with the video,” Thackeray wrote on X.

Imagine how the city runs! 1) The BMC asks a person to make a video with an official letter. 2) The person makes the video and posts it. 3) An MLA of the ruling regime wanting attention asks the BMC to remove it. 4) The mayor, who is blissfully unaware of the municipal corporation’s actions, expresses rage over it. 5) The video is taken down. 6) The deputy mayor from the ruling regime says there was nothing wrong with the video. ⛔️ Each time there’s controversy, the Mayor says she didn’t know!! Right from the red beacon of her car… to 5 crore expenditure on her residence… to the video by the social media team of the @mybmc - the same BMC she’s Mayor of! ⚠️ Show me one city in India, in the lost decade of India- run by bjp, that has progressed. Fact is: they can’t run any government at any level, thus they try to make it into a regime! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 2, 2026

The Sena (UBT) leader also targeted Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, accusing her of repeatedly claiming ignorance whenever controversies emerged.

“Right from the red beacon of her car… to 5 crore expenditure on her residence… to the video by the social media team of the @mybmc - the same BMC she’s Mayor of,” he wrote.

Bombay High Court Directs BMC To Restore Dia Mirza's Video

The political exchange came as the BMC removes Mirza's pollution-awareness video. Meanwhile, the video was part of the BMC's campaign encouraging Mumbai residents to celebrate Diwali responsibly and comply with the High Court's directions regarding firecrackers.

The Bombay High Court earlier in the day stepping into the matter has ordered the civic body to restore the video and critized the BMC officials over the matter.