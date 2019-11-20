Classical status to Marathi under active consideration

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Government’s proposal for granting the “classical language” status to Marathi is again under active consideration, in consultation with other ministries and Committee of Linguistic Experts through Sahitya Akademi.

Disclosing this in a written reply to Narayan Rane (BJP), Minister of State for Culture & Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said the proposal was earlier put on back-burner because of several writ petitions pending in the Madras High Court that have been now disposed off.