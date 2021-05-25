Class 12 board exams 2021: Maharashtra, Delhi opt for 'non-examination route'

Following direction from the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, members of Maharashtra state school education department and concerned stakeholders have discussed few suggestions regarding Class 12 board exams. All state governments are expected to submit suggestions to the Union Minister by May 25.

Considering the high number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad has suggested a non-examination route. Gaikwad said, "Students have been studying in Class 12 for over 14 months. Personally, I believe that we should remove the uncertainty regarding exams and take a decision that is in the interest of students."

Further, members of the state school education department are focussing on developing a fair assessment policy for students of both Classes 10 and 12. A senior official of the department said, "We are working on developing a uniform assessment policy where students can be marked in an unbiased manner."

Francis Joseph, the co-founder of School Leaders Network (SLN), said, "It is good to see that Maharashtra and Delhi have voiced their option for a non-examination route for Grade 12 board exams. It is a realistic call to a collective decision."

The final decision regarding Class 12 board exams and entrance examinations for professional courses will be taken by June 1, announced Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday.