Class 10th and 12th re-exams: Students can travel by train

Mumbai: Teachers, students and non-teaching staff carrying valid identity cards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Examination are now permitted to travel by the suburban services being run by the Central and Western Railways, until December 10.

For SSC students, theory re-exams are being conducted offline, from November 20 to December 5, while for Class 12 ATKT students (general and bifocal) re-exams are from November 20 to December 10, and for HSC (vocational), from November 20 to December 7.

This comes after the Government of Maharashtra, on November 19, had requested that teaching and non-teaching staff and students be allowed to travel by local trains, following which the Ministry of Railways granted permission on Friday.

Both CR and WR have urged the public to refrain from using the suburban services run by them, except for categories as identified by the state government and as approved by the ministry of railways. Commuters must conform to medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19.