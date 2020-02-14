Clarify stand on anti-Savarkar articles, former CM Devendra Fadnavis tells Shiv Sena

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, The Maharashtra Congress publishes 'Shidori', which has allegedly described late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as an apologist and a rapist.

"These references are part of two separate articles published in the magazine. I wonder how much the Sena is helpless for power that its ally is defaming Senas ideologue, Savarkar."

"The magazine should be banned and the Congress should apologise over the malicious content in the magazine against Savarkar, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

The articles also say the Shiv Sena, which is heading the government in the state, is averse to facts, he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a former ally of the BJP, should answer how much insult it can tolerate by its ruling alliance partner, Fadnavis said.

The Sena should make its stand clear on whether it agrees to the description of Savarkar by the magazine officially published by Congress, he said.

Despite all this, the Sena is sharing power with the Congress, he said.

Besides the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is also a key constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi in the state.