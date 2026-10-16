CJP's 'Lehrao Tiranga' Protest At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Draws Lukewarm Response; MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande, Activist Anjali Damania Extend Support | ANI

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehrao Tiranga’ protest at Azad Maidan on Friday witnessed a lukewarm response, with an estimated 50 to 100 protesters attending at different times between 11 am and 5 pm. The protest, held with permission from the Mumbai Police, concluded peacefully with the national anthem.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the introduction of ballot papers in place of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for future elections. They also condemned the arrests of CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurabh Das by the Delhi Police.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On CJP’s 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march, Social Activist Anjali Damania says, "We will wave our country’s Tricolour, and no one can stop us from doing so" https://t.co/a4N0wGNB2F — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2026

Although the turnout remained low, the protest received support from several political and social activists. MNS Mumbai president Sandeep Deshpande visited the protest site in the afternoon, while social activist Anjali Damania and advocate Samya Korde also extended their support.

‘The country belongs to everyone,’ says Deshpande

Addressing the protesters, Deshpande said India belonged to everyone and not to any single individual or group. He questioned the circumstances surrounding the restrictions on protests and said the demonstrators had assembled to hoist the national flag.

“Saurabh Ranka had gone there only to hoist the flag. I do not understand what is happening in this country. The government itself is shutting things down. I have never seen such a comedy government,” Deshpande said.

Taking a dig at the ruling establishment, he also questioned whether public events and celebrations were being organised for everyone or only for particular groups.

Deshpande said a change in the regime should come through the people's mandate and maintained that the tradition of protests in India was longstanding.

“Our rights cannot be taken away. We have come here to ensure that democracy survives,” he said, adding that attempts to suppress public voices would only make them stronger. He stressed the need to protect democracy, the Constitution and citizens' rights.

Anjali Damania questions Election Commission's functioning

Social activist Anjali Damania, who visited the protest site later in the day, said she had supported CJP since its formation and stressed the need to protect democracy.

“The arrogance and high-handedness that we are witnessing must be challenged. The public's anger is now coming out in the open,” Damania said.

She questioned the Election Commission's functioning, alleging that despite having three members, it had taken a decision not to provide CCTV footage. She also alleged irregularities in the addition and deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls.

Damania asserted that citizens had the right to hold peaceful protests and called for the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi to be made available again for demonstrations. She urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter.

She also said she would carry the national flag from Azad Maidan towards the Gateway of India.

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Protesters demand ballot papers, impartial probe into voter deletions

The protesters raised slogans such as “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Delhi Police, shame on you” and “Release Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka”, alongside calls to scrap the SIR process and slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”.

The key demands included an impartial investigation into allegations of names being deleted from electoral rolls and the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs in all future elections.

Members of several organisations, including the Revolutionary Workers' Party of India, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Disha Students' Organisation, Stree Mukti League and Hum Bharat Ke Log, participated in the demonstration.

CJP representatives Jay Bhosale and Dhananjay Tawde, along with Baban Thoke and Firoz Mithiborwala, also addressed the gathering. Bhosale called for stricter laws and effective action against crimes against women, instead of an excessive focus on social media reels and publicity. Tawde said the movement against SIR should continue and stressed the importance of sustaining the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Advocate Samya Korde said the protesters would continue their agitation until Gyanesh Kumar resigned. She maintained that participating in peaceful protests and standing up for the Constitution could not be treated as a crime.

Patriotic songs, including ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ and ‘Ek Dulara Sabko Pyara, Apna Hindustan’, were performed during the demonstration. The protest, which continued from morning until evening, concluded with the national anthem.

Citizens join protest in support of democratic rights

Jyoti Jadhav, a homemaker from Panvel, said she had learnt about the protest through Instagram and had travelled to Mumbai to extend her support.

“I am a homemaker and have come all the way from Panvel only to support this protest,” she said.

Another participant, Ibrahim Sarkar from Wadala, said he had joined the demonstration to demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. “The government must answer where our votes have actually gone,” he said.

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Bhim Army to organise Constitution-reading programme on Saturday

Meanwhile, the Bhim Army has announced a Constitution-reading programme, distribution of copies of the Constitution and a peaceful protest on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 4 pm near the HP petrol pump on Naralibaug Road, Dadar West, in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park area.

According to Ashok Kamble, Maharashtra state president of the Bhim Army, the programme will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and protest against the alleged paper theft case. The organisers said the initiative aims to spread awareness about the constitutional principles of equality, liberty, fraternity and justice.

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