CJP Delhi Protest: 'Humein Baksh Dijiye, Mahila Suraksha Pe Dhyaan Dijiye', Dipke Tells Cops Serving Him Notice |

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned Delhi Police personnel after they served him a notice informing him of prohibitory orders in parts of the national capital ahead of the party’s proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Connaught Place on Friday.

Video Shows Dipke Questioning Delhi Police

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a video circulating online, Dipke, with a small Indian national flag draped over his shoulders, is seen seated on a bright yellow sofa as he examines the papers handed to him by the police. “Kya aarop laga diya hai aapne mere upar?” he asks the personnel, which translates to, “What accusation have you levelled against me?”

A stack of documents can be seen on a glass-top table as Dipke reads through the notice and questions the police officers present. He can also be heard saying, "Humein baksh dijiye, mahila suraksha pe dhyaan dijiye," which translates from Hindi to "Spare us and focus on women's safety".

Dipke Staying At Anish Gawande's Residence In Delhi

According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police personnel reached the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande on Rani Jhansi Road, where Dipke is currently staying.

The officers informed him about the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and urged him not to organise any gathering in violation of the restrictions.

The development comes amid heightened security in Delhi ahead of the CJP’s proposed demonstration, scheduled for 5 pm on Friday at Central Park in Connaught Place. The party has appealed to its supporters and members of the public to assemble at the venue carrying the national flag.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.