Delhi Police Warns Against Unauthorised Gatherings Ahead Of CJP's Tiranga Protest At Connaught Place - VIDEO

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday appealed to the public not to participate in unauthorised gatherings at Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest on Friday, October 16. Delhi Police PRO DCP Neha Yadav said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were already in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas to maintain law and order.

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Addressing a press conference, Yadav said CJP had appealed to the public through social media and a press conference to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday with the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also urged its workers, supporters and members of the public to participate in the proposed gathering.

Central Park closed for two days

Yadav said the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had informed Delhi Police through a formal letter that Central Park would remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. The civic body had also requested adequate security arrangements to protect the park and prevent unauthorised entry.

The DCP said trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place had approached the police seeking protection for their shops and commercial establishments. According to her, the associations had expressed concern that disruptive activities and unlawful gatherings could affect business, particularly during the ongoing festive season.

Police may consider allowing select group

Yadav urged protesters and members of the public to comply with the prohibitory orders, warning that legal action would be taken against those who violated them. She also appealed to people not to disrupt peace or interfere with the functioning of local businesses.

However, she said Delhi Police could consider arrangements to allow a select group of people to assemble at a suitable location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.

She added that participants must follow the prescribed rules while carrying or accompanying the national flag and singing the national anthem, maintaining due respect, dignity and decorum.

Delhi High Court refuses to stop CJP protest

The police statement comes amid a dispute over the proposed demonstration following the detention of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. The party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has called on supporters to gather at Central Park to hoist the Tricolour.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the proposed October 16 protest, while recording the police's assurance that all necessary measures would be taken to regulate the gathering and maintain law and order. The court's order did not remove the need to comply with applicable police restrictions.

The proposed gathering has also drawn support from the AAP, adding to the political attention surrounding the event. Delhi Police has reiterated its appeal for cooperation to ensure public safety, prevent disruption and protect commercial establishments in Connaught Place.