CJP Protest: Javed Akhtar Questions If Shivaji Park Residents Will Also Express Noise Concerns About Political Rallies

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, in a quip on X, asked whether Shivaji Park residents would oppose political rallies citing noise pollution, as they did for the CJP protest. |

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday took a dig at residents of Mumbai’s Shivaji Park who opposed a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party there citing noise pollution, asking if they would also adopt a similar stance for political rallies.

“I am so happy that some residences of Shivaji park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji Park,” Akhtar quipped on X. “I am hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity if not more whenever there is any jalsa of any political party of Maharashtra is planned at Shivaji Park.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Shivaji Park in Dadar hosts the annual Dusshera rally of the Shiv Sena. The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has also held several rallies there.

However, Shivaji Park was declared a silence zone in 2010 by the Bombay High Court on account of the school, hospitals and residences in the area. This means that the permissible noise limit in the area is 50 decibels during the day, and 40 decibels during the night.