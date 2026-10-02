Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Shivaji Park Ahead Of CJP Jail-Bharo Protest, Deploy Anti-Riot Squad, QRT & Dog Squad | Video |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have stepped up security at Shivaji Park ahead of the CJP’s planned jail-filling protest on today, which police said is being held without permission.

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The main gate of the ground was closed and nearly a dozen barricades were placed to prevent unauthorised entry. The area around the ground has been cordoned off, while police are closely monitoring social media activity related to the proposed protest.

Several senior police officers visited the site on Thursday evening to review the security arrangements and assess the situation.

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Police inspected the main entrance, surrounding roads and other sensitive locations. Officials said they are prepared for a large gathering and that additional personnel will be deployed if required.

As part of the security arrangements, the anti-riot squad, Quick Response Team (QRT) and dog squad have been kept on alert. Plainclothes police personnel will also be deployed at key locations to monitor the activities of protesters. Police said security arrangements would be strengthened further depending on the turnout and the situation at the spot.