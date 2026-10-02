CJP Protest Mumbai LIVE Updates: Cockroach Janta Party Set To Begin 'Jail Bharo Andolan' At Shivaji Park Today; Abhijeet Dipke Held Briefly At Marine Drive

A political confrontation over electoral rolls and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is set to take to the streets on October 2, with protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar planned in both Mumbai and Delhi. Police have tightened security around the proposed demonstrations as organisers and supporters step up their demands for accountability.

In Mumbai, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' at Shivaji Park at 4 pm. The CJP had earlier sought permission to hold a protest against Kumar at the venue but said Mumbai Police denied it. Police then said they were not empowered to grant permission for a gathering at Shivaji Park because of a 2013 Bombay High Court order and also cited the area’s status as a silence zone.

In Delhi, social activists and student groups have called a gathering at Jantar Mantar. AISA, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan are among those backing the protest, while AAP leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia have appealed to people to participate. Protesters are demanding Kumar’s resignation and have raised allegations concerning electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

The protests come amid an ongoing political dispute over SIR, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties. The Election Commission, however, has said that its three-member commission took decisions on the exercise unanimously. Dipke has also demanded Kumar’s resignation and warned that the CJP could expand its protests to other parts of the country.