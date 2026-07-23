'CJP Protest Backed By 'Tukde Tukde Gang', Anti-National Forces To Derail India's Growth': BJP's Ameet Satam | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP president and Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam on Thursday alleged that the ongoing CJP-led agitation over the NEET paper leak had been hijacked by left-wing organisations, anti-national elements and foreign forces with the objective of destabilising the BJP-led government and obstructing India's economic rise.



Addressing a press Satam claimed that India was on track to become a $5 trillion economy and the world's third-largest economy by 2029, a development that had unsettled certain foreign interests. He alleged that these forces were using the agitation as a tool to derail the country's progress and weaken the Narendra Modi government.



"The opposition has mounted its campaign on the shoulders of the so-called 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. What began as a student protest has now turned into a politically motivated movement backed by anti-national forces," Satam claimed.





He further claimed that a "toolkit" had been prepared to coordinate the protests and alleged that student organisations such as AISF, AISA and SFI, along with individuals and groups linked to separatist and banned organisations, were involved in mobilising the agitation.



Satam also named senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, former Delhi University Teachers' Association president Nandita Narain, author Arundhati Roy, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and activist Yogendra Yadav as mentors of the movement, describing them as part of the "Tukde Tukde Gang".



Defending the Centre's handling of the NEET paper leak, Satam said the National Testing Agency acted promptly after detecting the irregularities. He said the Ministry of Education transferred the investigation to the CBI, constituted a Special Investigation Team, and that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had accepted moral responsibility for the incident while announcing reforms, including conducting the examination in a computer-based format from next year.





Alleging that the protesters repeatedly shifted the conditions for dialogue, Satam claimed their real objective was not a resolution but the removal of the BJP government. He also said the Maharashtra bandh had failed to evoke a significant public response, which, according to him, reflected the limited support for the agitation.



Appealing to students and young people, Satam urged them not to be influenced by what he termed the "fake narrative" of anti-India forces and asserted that the agitation would ultimately fail.

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