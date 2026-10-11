CJP Protest: Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Mumbai Police Being Made To ‘Take Orders From The Very Top’, Assures Detenus Of Support

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday assured those detained during protests in Mumbai of support. | Aaditya Thackeray, Ajinkya Shinde/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday alleged that it appeared that the Mumbai Police were now “being made to take orders from the very top”, even as he assured protesters who were being detained that his party would assist them.

Protests were held in Mumbai on Saturday in solidarity with an agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision of voter rolls. About 600 persons, including Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, were detained in the city.

In Delhi, thousands of persons were detained, and the authorities put in place measures such as suspending metro services, cancelling passenger trains and suspending mobile internet services.

BJP in fear, alleges Aaditya

Thackeray remarked on Sunday that even in Mumbai, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to be “in such fear” that the authorities were detaining students who were protesting peacefully.

“The Mumbai Police, it seems, is now being made to take orders from the very top - the very top that is hiding behind barricades of the police force,” he said in a post on X.

Assuring protesters of support, Thackeray further said: “Do let us know where all you are being taken. We are coming. Also we will stand by you legally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The protests

Protests in Mumbai were held at the August Kranti Maidan, Hutatma Chowk and other locations in the metropolis.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been protesting against alleged irregularities in voter rolls and is seeking Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

On Sunday, activist Anjali Damania was among dozens of persons detained when they arrived at Shivaji Park in the Dadar area to take part in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party.