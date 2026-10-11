Mumbai: MNS Announces Statewide Signature Campaign On October 12 Amid SIR Row, Seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday announced a statewide signature campaign to be held on Monday, October 12, amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and country.

MNS announces statewide campaign

Taking to X, the party announced the campaign under the banner ‘Statewide Signature Campaign to Protect Democracy’, outlining its demands concerning electoral transparency and the conduct of elections.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Statewide Signature Campaign to Protect Democracy! To ensure transparency in the electoral process and uphold public trust in the democratic system, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is launching a statewide signature campaign across Maharashtra from Monday, 12 October 2026. The campaign raises key demands, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the complete cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, the introduction of ballot papers as an alternative to EVMs, clean and transparent electoral rolls, and an electoral process conducted in consultation with all political parties. To protect democracy, ensure free and fair elections, and uphold every citizen’s right to vote, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena appeals to citizens across Maharashtra to participate in this signature campaign in large numbers. #ProtectDemocracy #SaveDemocracy #SignatureCampaign #MNSAdhikrut — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) October 11, 2026

“To ensure transparency in the electoral process and uphold public trust in the democratic system, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is launching a statewide signature campaign across Maharashtra from Monday, 12 October 2026,” the party said in its post.

Key Demands

Through the campaign, the MNS aims to raise several demands, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the complete cancellation of the SIR process in Maharashtra, the introduction of ballot papers as an alternative to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), clean and transparent electoral rolls, and an electoral process conducted in consultation with all political parties.

Urging citizens across Maharashtra to participate in large numbers, the party said, “To protect democracy, ensure free and fair elections, and uphold every citizen’s right to vote, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena appeals to citizens across Maharashtra to participate in this signature campaign in large numbers.”

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had on October 4 held a joint protest march from Metro Cinema to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters to seek Kumar's resignation.

Campaign follows protests over SIR

The announcement comes following the demonstrations in several parts of the country demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other protesters have also faced detention in Delhi and Mumbai following their demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner on October 10.

Over 400 protesters detained in Mumbai

In Mumbai, more than 400 protesters were detained during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan on Saturday. Among those detained were Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi and Bollywood actor Imran Khan.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station in connection with the protest.

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