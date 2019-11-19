CJI Bobde isn’t dominant but a team player

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Justice (retired) Vidyasagar Kanade, who has been associated with Justice Bobde both as a lawyer and also as a judge, says he remains ‘forceful and fearless.’

“As a lawyer and also as a judge he has been a forceful and fearless person, who believes in independence of judiciary. He is a judge, who would not hesitate, once convinced, and grant the relief sought. He is a bold judge,” Justice Kanade said.

“I have appeared before him as an advocate and have interacted with him almost on a daily basis during my tenure as a judge of the HC. I can say he is a very compassionate towards advocates and litigants.

He ensured that his litigants are treated properly,” Justice Kanade recalls. According to Justice Kanade, the newly sworn-in CJI is a voracious reader and has a good command over literature, apart from law.

“He is a learned person. He has studied both Hindu philosophy and Western philosophy,” Justice Kanade said.

A team player, CJI Bobde is said to be a peace loving judge. “He is a very cordial man, someone who never took up cudgels with colleagues,’’ Justice Kanade said.

Besides, he is a great sportsman, says Justice Kanade, who has played with him in several cricket tournaments. “He is an avid cricketer. I remember playing in so many matches with him in the annual Judges vs Lawyers tournaments,” Justice Kanade recounted.

“We won several matches together. He has started a trophy in the name of his father – Arvind Bobde -- and comes to Mumbai, every year for this annual tournament. I am sure he would come this year too despite becoming the CJI,” hoped Justice Kanade.

Another colleague – Justice (retd.) Arvind Nirgude says CJI Bobde has always left good impressions on his juniors. “He has been a team player and never imposed himself upon anyone,” says Justice Nirgude.