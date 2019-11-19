CJI Bobde isn’t dominant but a team player

Mumbai: It was a moment for Nagpur and its citizens to rejoice when President Ramnath Kovind administered oath to Justice Sharad Bobde as the Chief Justice of India. There is good reason to celebrate as Justice Bobde is the first ever judge from Nagpur to assume the top judicial office.
A true sportsman: That is how Justice Bobde’s former colleagues from Bombay High Court describe him. He is remembered as a ‘loving’ person and at the same time a ‘no-nonsense and straight forward’ judge.
Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Justice (retired) Vidyasagar Kanade, who has been associated with Justice Bobde both as a lawyer and also as a judge, says he remains ‘forceful and fearless.’
“As a lawyer and also as a judge he has been a forceful and fearless person, who believes in independence of judiciary. He is a judge, who would not hesitate, once convinced, and grant the relief sought. He is a bold judge,” Justice Kanade said.
“I have appeared before him as an advocate and have interacted with him almost on a daily basis during my tenure as a judge of the HC. I can say he is a very compassionate towards advocates and litigants.
He ensured that his litigants are treated properly,” Justice Kanade recalls. According to Justice Kanade, the newly sworn-in CJI is a voracious reader and has a good command over literature, apart from law.
“He is a learned person. He has studied both Hindu philosophy and Western philosophy,” Justice Kanade said.
A team player, CJI Bobde is said to be a peace loving judge. “He is a very cordial man, someone who never took up cudgels with colleagues,’’ Justice Kanade said.
Besides, he is a great sportsman, says Justice Kanade, who has played with him in several cricket tournaments. “He is an avid cricketer. I remember playing in so many matches with him in the annual Judges vs Lawyers tournaments,” Justice Kanade recounted.
“We won several matches together. He has started a trophy in the name of his father – Arvind Bobde -- and comes to Mumbai, every year for this annual tournament. I am sure he would come this year too despite becoming the CJI,” hoped Justice Kanade.
Another colleague – Justice (retd.) Arvind Nirgude says CJI Bobde has always left good impressions on his juniors. “He has been a team player and never imposed himself upon anyone,” says Justice Nirgude.
