Civic official loses Rs 81k to cyber-fraud while seeking refund

Mumbai: A 51-year-old civic official was duped of Rs 81,500 by cyber-fraud when he tried to receive money after returning the headphones he had purchased online. The victim registered a complaint on Thursday at Vikhroli police station. The police have been investigating the case.

According to the Vikhroli police, the complainant is a resident of Vikhroli. On September 05, the victim had bought a wireless earphone from an e-shopping portal, and as he was not satisfied with the quality, he had later returned the same.

The victim was expecting a refund for the same and on September 10, while the victim was at home, he received a phone call from a person who claimed to be an executive from the e-shopping portal.

The caller told the victim that the said call was related to the transfer of a refund to the victim's bank account. The fraudster then induced the victim to download a remote access or screen sharing app and syphoned Rs 81500 from his bank account.

Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a complaint lodged in this regard on Wednesday. The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and cheating by personation by using computer resources.

"We appeal to citizens that if anyone asks them to download any suspicious application on their phone or click and click any suspicious links, then they should refrain from doing this. No genuine official asks you to download any app to claim any refund. In most e-shopping portals, details of raising complaints or customer care support are given and queries should be raised through the official channel itself, "appealed a police officer.

