Cities In Mumbai Continue To Grapple With Debris Dumping,150 MT Rubble Cleared In One Day

During the deep cleaning drive held on Saturday, the BMC cleared 150 metric tonnes (MT) of construction and demolition debris. The issue of illegal dumping of debris continues to plague the city. The second-highest number of complaints made to the civic body are in this regard. Between November 2023 and March, the BMC collected Rs42.54 lakh in 715 such cases. Meanwhile, the civic team collected 86 MT of garbage and washed 384 km of roads during the deep cleaning drive carried out in seven zones.

As per civic sources, there are more than 6,000 construction sites in the city. The construction debris is dumped on roads mostly during the night. To track the culprits, civic teams have kept vigil in their respective areas. However, the efforts to prevent illegal dumping have failed.

Efforts To Combat Debris Dumping In Mumbai

The authorities have instructed the wards to identify spots where debris is dumped frequently in their respective areas. The civic wards like R-Central (Borivali) and A (Colaba, Fort) have also installed CCTVs at chronic spots. “With CCTV surveillance, we will be able to identify the person and vehicle numbers and immediately take action against the violators," said a senior civic official.

A few years back, the BMC introduced a debris on-call service for lifting and disposing of construction waste up to 300 metric tonnes at nominal charges. Still, several cases of dumping debris on roads were registered in the civic wards, said an official.