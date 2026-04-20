Circoloco India Debut Cancelled Amid Drug Fears And Police Action | file pic

Mumbai: After two MBA students allegedly died due to a drug overdose at the ‘999999999’ music concert held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon East, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police denied permission for the Circoloco India live music concert scheduled on Sunday in BKC. Additionally, a singer, Paresh Phuja’s event scheduled in Juhu on Saturday was also cancelled in the backdrop of the NESCO drug case.



A police officer said, “We served three notices to the organisers of the Circoloco India live music concert and denied permission for the show due to law and order concerns. The organisers had been preparing for the event for the last six months and had already booked the ground and hall. However, they sought police permission only 10 days before the show. Even after being served two notices, they continued preparations. After the third notice, permission was refused.”





Police officials said that certain conditions are always imposed before granting permission, such as limiting large gatherings, ensuring adequate security arrangements, taking fire safety precautions, and prohibiting the use of laser lights and drones without police permission.



The much-awaited Circoloco Mumbai show, scheduled for April 19 at BKC, was called off at the last minute, leaving fans disappointed. Dubbed as the iconic Ibiza rave’s India debut, the event was expected to feature global electronic music from 2 pm to 10 pm, with over 4,000 tickets sold through online platforms.





“The main reasons for denying permission were law and order concerns due to the expected influx of large young crowds, the recent deaths at the Goregaon music concert, and the possibility of drug supply at such events. The decision was taken after the Goregaon incident, as proper checks were found lacking and drug peddlers were targeting such gatherings, where young crowds are often exposed to alcohol and narcotic substances. Earlier, police deployed at such events mainly focused on theft prevention. However, a circular has now been issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) to form special squads,” said a BKC police officer.



The organisers stated on social media that the event was cancelled due to new regulatory protocols for large outdoor gatherings. In their message, they said, “The necessary permissions have not been granted. As organisers, we fully respect and will comply with all government guidelines and decisions.”

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The organisers also described the cancellation as a setback for the broader ecosystem supporting electronic music culture in India.



Police clarified that other events, such as traditional music programmes and seminars, have not been cancelled. “We are taking extra precautions for events where large numbers of youth gather,” an officer added.