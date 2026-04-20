NESCO Concert Drug Case: Security Guard Arrested As 10th Accused, Took ₹1,000 Bribes To Bypass Security Helped Facilitate Drug Access | File Pic

Mumbai: A 30-year-old security guard from Sion Koliwada was arrested by Vanrai Police on Sunday.

This marks the tenth arrest in the NESCO music concert drug overdose case.

The accused, Pradeep Gupta, worked as a contract bouncer through Safecure company, which was assigned security duties for the 999999999 ‘Acid Storm’ tour concert held on April 11 at NESCO centre in Goregaon East.

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He allegedly facilitated unauthorised access by accepting bribes. Police said Gupta was in contact with other accused, Vineet Gerelani, 22, and Aayush Vicky Sahitya, 24.

They reportedly spoke five to seven times over the phone, and investigators claim to have evidence of these conversations.

Gupta allegedly charged `1,000 per person to allow entry without conducting proper security checks. He permitted at least five people to enter the venue bypassing protocols.

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Gupta has been remanded to police custody till April 24. His advocate, Azad Gupta, stated that he could not recall the incidents.

According to investigators, Gerelani and Subh Agarwal (22) had entered the hard acid techno event without purch asing tickets by bribing gua rds `1,000 each.

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They allegedly delivered ecstasy pills to MBA student Pratik Pandey, 24. Aayush Vicky Sahitya, the main supplier of drugs and the ninth accused, was arrested on Friday.