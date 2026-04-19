Circoloco Mumbai Show Today CANCELLED Last Minute! 'India Is Not Ready For Concerts,' Says Disappointed Netizens

Mumbai’s party calendar just took a major hit. The much-awaited Circoloco Mumbai show, scheduled for today (April 19) at Jio World Garden, BKC, has been called off at the last minute, leaving fans stunned. Dubbed as the iconic Ibiza rave’s India debut, the event was expected to bring a high-energy mix of global electronic music to the city from 2 pm to 10 pm.

The lineup had already created massive buzz, featuring international and homegrown acts like ANSWER, Jamback, Mau P, Chris Stussy, and a highly anticipated back-to-back set by Marco Carola and Michael Bibi. With artists already in Mumbai and production in place, the sudden cancellation has come as a shock.

What exactly happened?

In an official statement shared on Instagram a day before the show, the organisers expressed their disappointment, saying, “It is with deep disappointment and a heavy heart… we have to share that the event will not be taking place.” They added that despite months of preparation and all teams arriving in the city, the show could not go ahead due to updated regulatory protocols and lack of required permissions. “As organisers, we fully respect and must adhere to all government guidelines and decisions,” the statement read.

The note also acknowledged the impact on fans and the larger music community. “This isn’t just a loss for the organisers, it’s a setback for the wider ecosystem… bringing a global property like Circoloco to a market like ours takes years of vision and trust,” they added, hinting at the challenges of hosting large-scale international events in India.

Fans react

As expected, social media reactions poured in almost instantly. Many fans who had travelled across cities, and even countries, shared their frustration. One user wrote, “India is not ready for concerts,” while another commented, “This is heartbreaking. The lineup was too good.” Several others pointed out a worrying trend, with comments like, “It is disheartening to see concerts getting cancelled recently.”

This development comes shortly after Scorpions also cancelled all their India shows, raising concerns about the future of large-scale live events in the country.