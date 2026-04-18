Scorpions India Tour Cancelled: All Major Shows In Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru Scrubbed Due To Unforeseen Medical Condition |

Legendary German rock band Scorpions has cancelled its much-awaited India tour, leaving fans across the country disappointed just days before the scheduled performances. The band was set to perform in major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru as part of their “Coming Home” tour.

Tour Cancelled Due To Medical Concerns

The organisers confirmed that all shows have been called off due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting one of the band members. While an official confirmation on specifics remains limited, there has been widespread speculation that frontman Klaus Meine, 76 may be dealing with health-related issues.

In an official statement, the organisers apologised for the inconvenience caused and reassured fans that the "band is keen to return to India" in the future when schedules and health permit.

The tour, scheduled between April 21 and April 30, 2026, was particularly special as it marked the band’s return to India after nearly two decades, their last performance in the country dates back to 2007. It was also part of their global 60th-anniversary “Coming Home” tour, making it a landmark moment for rock fans.

Refund Process For Ticket Holders

Ticketing platform BookMyShow has confirmed that all ticket holders will receive automatic refunds. The amount will be credited back to the original mode of payment within 7–10 working days, with no additional action required from customers.

The announcement came as a shock to many, especially as some fans had reportedly received their physical tickets just hours before the cancellation was made public.