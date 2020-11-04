Cinema halls, drama theatres reopen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Navi Mumbai - here are the new guidelines

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has on Wednesday allowed reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and multiplexes from November 5.

According to the order, the cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity outside containment zones.

No eatables will be allowed inside the theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes, the government notification said.

"The SOP for the same will be issued by the Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities," it further added.

Following the Centre's Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the cinema halls were reopened in many states including West Bengal, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka from October 15.

The cinema halls were told to observe 50 per cent occupancy, maintain staggered show timings and follow social distancing protocols. Thermal screening, protection gear like PPE kits for staff and compulsory providing of phone numbers for contact tracing, were some of the COVID-19 safety precautions asked to follow by the Centre.

Cinema halls were told to promote the use of digital payment systems and increase the number of counters at the box office for single-screen theatres.

"All food that is served will be sterilised under UV rays in a machine for a few minutes before it is handed over to the customer," the Centre's guidelines added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also allowed reopening of swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons, yoga institutes, and indoor sports including badminton courts, tennis etc. outside containment zones from November 5.