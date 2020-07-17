CID rules out religious or communal angle

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed two chargesheets in the Palghar killings, in which two sadhus and their driver were lynched to death on April 16. One of 4,955 pages and another of 5,921 pages were filed in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Dahanu taluka in Palghar district.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Free Press Journal, “CID, which was roped in to investigate the case, has categorically ruled out religious or communal angle, but said the lynching was based on rumours that some people are roaming to kidnap children in Gadchinchale village and around. Unfortunately, some political parties made an attempt to give a communal colour to the killing to create tension. However, they were exposed with CID’s chargesheet.’’ He informed that the police had examined 808 suspects and 118 witnesses to collect strong evidence against the accused.

Deshmukh said, 154 people were arrested and 11 juveniles detained in connection with the incident. None of the accused has been released on bail so far.

According to CID, the 154 accused were charged with murder, armed rioting and using criminal force to prevent a public servant from doing is duty, amongst other offences. They have been charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Diseases Act (since lockdown was in force during the incident), the Maharashtra Police Act and the Maharashtra Damage to Public Property (Prevention) Act.

“Since there is adequate evidence against two juveniles in conflict with law, separate proceedings against them are being initiated before the Juvenile Justice Board. Further investigations are in progress,’’ said CID in the chargesheet.

The incident, which took place during the lockdown, had caused a major controversy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had personally called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about the lynching. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also urged Thackeray to take strict action against the culprits involved in the lynching of the three men.

The incident led to war of words amongst the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the people who were involved in the lynching.

The state government had suspended Kasa police station in-charge Anandrao Kale, under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, and some other policemen. Besides, over 35 police constables and personnel of other ranks were transferred in the wake of the mob attack. Thereafter, the government had sent the former Palghar district police chief Gaurav Singh on compulsory leave and replaced him with Dattatraya Shinde.