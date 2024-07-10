 'Chu*** Hai Kya B********:' Woman Caught On Camera Threatening Elderly Taxi Driver Of Molestation Case In Mumbai
A heated verbal exchange ensued between the passenger and the driver, with the woman visibly infuriated while the taxi driver remained calm.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
Screengrab From X Video |

In a viral video on the social media platform X, a young woman on the streets of Mumbai was seen yelling and cussing at an elderly taxi driver over a mishap involving her luggage. The footage shows the taxi driver attempting to stuff the woman's bag through the taxi window, which prompted the woman to become irritated and start shouting at him.

In the video, the woman can be heard verbally abusing the taxi driver and threatening to charge him with molestation. "Chu*** hai kya B********?" she yells, "Chhed chhad ke case laga dungi tujhpe tab tujhe akal ayegi saman kaise rakhte hain," threatening to file a molestation case against him.

A heated verbal exchange ensued, with the woman visibly infuriated while the taxi driver remained calm. After a while the taxi driver walked off the scene.

The video, initially posted on a LinkedIn page by Aranya Chatterjee, and has since garnered widespread attention on X, and a flood of reactions from netizens was seen who condemned the young woman's behavior.

One user commented, "If there are any lawyers watching, drag her through courts, let her know she can’t take advantage of the law like this. Did she grow up without parents?"

Another user expressed disappointment, writing, "Both, society and humanity are failing here. Har din ek naya natak dekhne ko mil jaata hai. Don't know what we can term this kinda s***? #India #Feminism?"

An account named @thepurusharth sarcastically remarked, "Wish the government had a freebie scheme for their mental health as well, like Free Mahila Medicine Yojana, Laadli Dimag Sudhaar Yojana, Laadli bahan ko pada daura, Jail jaayega bagal wala chhora etc etc. It's not too late though; they still have a chance to launch this before the next elections."

User @AnmolKumar3602 writes, "When parents forget to give ethical values to their children," while @tushonline simply noted, "Example of bad parenting."

The incident has now sparked a broader conversation about respect, civility, and the responsibilities of both passengers and drivers. As the video continues to circulate, it also is reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding in our daily interactions, especially in public spaces where tensions can easily escalate.

