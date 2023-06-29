Mumbai: Colaba Police Arrests Man Accused of Molesting Women, Had Threatened Victims with Abuses & Rape | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Colaba Police have arrested a man accused of molesting women. The accused had been visiting the area and intimidating women with verbal abuse and threats of rape. Once the incident was reported to the police, they promptly arrived at the scene, apprehended the accused, registered a First Information Report (FIR), and placed him under arrest. The accused has been identified as Akshay Raju Chaurasia (25).

Accused attempted to remove clothes off a woman

According to information provided by the Colaba Police, the incident occurred around 10:00 pm on Wednesday night. A woman had gone downstairs to resolve a dispute with her tenant when the accused began hurling abusive language at her and threatened to rape her. When the woman requested him to leave, he proceeded to assault her by attempting to remove her clothing.

The police were informed of the incident and swiftly arrived at the location to apprehend the accused. Interestingly, it was revealed that the accused also resided in the same area and had engaged in a dispute with a woman over a separate matter. When another woman intervened to intervene, the accused proceeded to threaten her with rape. The Colaba Police arrested the accused, Akshay Chaurasia, and presented him before the court, which granted police custody until Saturday. Chaurasia's lawyer, Sunil Pandey, informed the court that the allegations against Chaurasia were false and that he was being framed.