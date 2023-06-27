 WATCH: UP Authorities Raze Fatehpur House Of Man Accused Of Rape & Murder Of Girl
The accused allegedly raped and murdered a girl 5 days ago.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: In the latest additon to Operation Bulldozer, carried out by the UP government against criminals, a demolition drive was carried out at the residence of an accused in Fatehpur on Tuesday. The accused allegedly raped and murdered a girl 5 days ago. A large number of police officials including SDM were present on the spot during the demolition.

More details are awaited.

