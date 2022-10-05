China wants to make Maharashtra USD 1 Trillion economy, invites the state-based companies to 5th China International Import Expo in Shanghai

The Consul General of China, Kong Xianhua |

The Consul General of China, Kong Xianhua has stressed that China wants to be part of 'Make in India' mission to make Maharashtra USD 1 Trillion economy as he invited the Maharashtra and Indian companies in 5th China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November this year.

The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Mumbai held the 73rd National Day celebrations of China in Mumbai a week ahead on September 24th.

China and India have broad cooperation potential in many fields, such as poverty alleviation, environmental protection, agriculture, disaster reduction, energy and food security, and the digital economy.

Referring to the cooperation potential, the CG said, "We welcome Maharashtra and Indian companies to actively participate in the import expo by showcasing their products and services."

Addressing the masses during the 73rd National Day of China, the consul general stated that the Chinese companies based in Maharashtra are focusing on high-quality products, R&D, technology transfer, talent training, and social responsibility. They are playing an important role in the strategy of "Make in India" and the pursuit of a One-Trillion-Dollar economy by Maharashtra.

He further said, "Next month, the Communist Party of China will convene the 20th National Congress. It will formulate programmes of action and overarching policies to meet China's new development goals on the journey ahead in the new era and the new expectations of the people. "

He then said, "By doing so, China will create new opportunities for the world with new advances in China's development and contribute our vision and strength to world peace and development and human progress."

"In the past decade, the CPC has initiated the new development philosophy. We are pursuing innovative, coordinated, green, open, and shared development."

During a National Day reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong stated, "China is always open to bilateral cooperation of mutual benefits as the two largest developing countries."

More than 300 guests from business, culture, universities, and the consular corps attended the event.

During the reception, Kishor Jawade, General Secretary of the Musicians Federation of India (MFI), sang and entertained the guests with the classic song "Awaara Hoon.." which is still famous in China. Following which, famous Bollywood singer, Parvati Khan, sang her popular song, "Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja" from the film Disco Dancer, enthralling the audience and compelling them to come on the dance floor.

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Akbar Khan and some local leading Marathi performers also attended the event. Many guests sent good wishes to China and the Chinese People and expressed more extensive cooperation between China and the Consular district.

