Child selling racket: Delhi fertility centre owner held

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch investigating inter-state baby selling racket has arrested a Delhi-based fertility centre owner. The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar Sharma, 43, owner of Unique Fertility Centre in Delhi. On Friday, he was produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody till August 28.

According to crime branch officials, Sharma’s name surfaced during the investigation. Since Sharma was into the fertility business, he was constantly getting demands for children. Acting as a middleman, Sharma gave two boys to different couples in Delhi.

Delhi crime branch has already arrested Neha Gupta, 24, a Delhi resident, for selling two boys to her relatives. The babies were given to Abhinav Agrawal and Rahul Gupta.

The police have rescued the two kids from them. According to the police, Agrawal has a 17-year-old daughter, and wanted a son. Neha sold him a 15-day-old male child for Rs 2 lakh. Rahul Gupta's wife was unable to conceive so he contacted Neha and bought a 14-day-old boy for Rs 3.5 lakh.

In July, Mumbai crime branch busted a child selling racket and rescued two kids. It also arrested four women who were part of a racket involving buying and selling of babies. So far, crime branch has rescued six kids and the accused count has reached to 12.

Initially, Unit VI of the Crime Branch had arrested Bhagyashri Koli, 26, Sunanda Masane, 30, Savita Salunkhe, 30 and Lalita Joseph, 35 in the case. The name of Uma Qureshi cropped up as prime accused. Uma had been arrested by Wadala TT police in a kidnapping case and was in jail.

The Crime Branch took custody of her. All six children rescued so far have been sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Police suspect that these people may have sold more kids illegally.