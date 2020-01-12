Chhota Rajan's birthday banner creates panic in Thane

Thane: People in Thane panicked when they saw underworld don Rajendra Nikhle's alias Chhota Rajan birthday banner displayed at a bus stop near Gadkari Rangayatan, Thane. Rajan is serving life imprisonment in the Tihar Jail.

Rajan's birthday on January 13 is being greeted by a banner display. On the banner, Prakash Bhalchandra Sheltkar, who is the president of Thane city from C R Samajik Sangthana, Sangeeta Tai Shinde, Thane city women president, Rajabhau Gole, Mumbai city president and Hemchandra alias Dada More founder-president greet the gangster.

People said that the birthday banner may be the reason behind creating panic in the city. So, it is important to see what action the police will take in the matter.

Anil Mangale, senior police inspector from Naupada police station said, "The Thane Municipal Corporation approached us and we booked cases against unidentified person who displayed the illegal banner."

When an officer of the Naupada police was asked about the names written on the banner by Samajik Sanghthana, he refused to say anything. However, he said that the police have no information about it and they are investigating in the matter.