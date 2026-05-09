'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai' Echoes In Kolkata As Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde Arrives At Suvendu Adhikari's Swearing-In Ceremony | WATCH

Kolkata: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde received a warm welcome in Kolkata on Saturday as people raised slogans of 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai' as he arrived at Suvendu Adhikari swearing-in ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground.

Videos shared by Shiv Sena's official handle on Instagram showed people chanting slogans and cheering as Shinde entered the venue. Supporters were also heard raising chants of 'Jai Siyaram'.

Similarly, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was also welcomed by people with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Maharashtra' as he walked into the swearing-in event.

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CM Fadnavis also congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on his oath-taking as West Bengal's first BJP CM, calling it 'Historic Moment!'. Taking to his official handle on X (Formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji on taking oath as the newly elected Chief Minister of West Bengal, and heartfelt felicitations to all members of the cabinet."

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CM Fadnavis said that the occasion reflects 'new hopes, new resolutions, and a bright future' for West Bengal. Remembering Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, CM paid tribute to the Nobel laureate and creator of India’s National Anthem. He said the historic ceremony represented the people's faith in development, good governance, public welfare, and prosperity.

At the swearing-in ceremony, BJP leaders from across the country, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Members of Parliament, arrived in Kolkata. Tripura CM Manik Saha, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami were also among those who attended the ceremony.

West Bengal Elections

BJP won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while TMC secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. Adhikari also won from Bhabanipur and Nandigram. EC data showed that after the final round of counting in Bhabanipur, Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of over 15,000 votes. Simultaneously, in Nandigram, Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

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