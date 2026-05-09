BJP Scripts History In Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In As State’s First BJP CM Since Independence | VIDEO

In a landmark moment in West Bengal’s political history, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister at a grand ceremony held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

The swearing-in marks the beginning of West Bengal’s first BJP-led government since Independence, ending decades of dominance by regional and Left parties in the politically crucial state.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

Top NDA Leaders Attend Grand Swearing-In

The high-profile ceremony witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers, and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

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The event was projected by BJP leaders as a historic political breakthrough in a state long considered difficult terrain for the party.

Amit Shah Announces Adhikari As BJP Legislature Leader

The development came a day after Amit Shah officially announced Suvendu Adhikari as the BJP legislature party leader and the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Shah with newly elected BJP MLAs following the Assembly election results declared on May 4.

The BJP’s victory in the state elections is being viewed as one of the party’s biggest political achievements in eastern India, significantly altering Bengal’s political landscape.

Focus Shifts To Mamata Banerjee’s Absence

As Adhikari assumed office, political attention also turned towards former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has remained largely absent from the public eye since the election results triggered intense political drama in the state.

There has been no official confirmation regarding Banerjee’s current whereabouts or whether she would attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The All India Trinamool Congress suffered a major setback in the recently concluded Assembly elections, paving the way for BJP’s historic rise to power in Bengal.

BJP Begins New Political Chapter In Bengal

Adhikari’s elevation as Chief Minister is being seen as the beginning of a new political era in West Bengal, where the BJP has transformed from a marginal force into the ruling party within a decade.

Supporters gathered in large numbers at Brigade Parade Ground, celebrating what BJP leaders described as a “historic mandate for change” in the state.

The new government is expected to face immediate challenges, including political tensions, governance transition and maintaining law and order amid the changing power dynamics in Bengal.