Who Is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Seen Felicitating Him, Touching His Feet At Bengal CM Swearing-In Event; Know All About Him |

Kolkata: In an emotional moment at the historic swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal’s first BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen seeking blessings from 98-year-old veteran BJP leader Makhanlal Sarkar in Kolkata on Saturday.

As Modi arrived at the ceremony venue, he felicitated Sarkar with a shawl, bowed before him, touched his feet, and embraced him warmly on stage. The gesture drew loud applause and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event, which marked a major political shift in West Bengal.

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With the BJP forming its first-ever government in the state since Independence, the party gave Makhanlal Sarkar a place on the main stage during the oath-taking ceremony, highlighting his long association with the nationalist movement and the party’s early organisational struggles in Bengal.

Who Is Makhanlal Sarkar?

Makhanlal Sarkar is regarded as one of the oldest surviving grassroots leaders associated with the nationalist movement in West Bengal. In 1952, he was arrested along with Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour in Kashmir. He spent time in jail during the agitation, which later became a defining chapter in the Jana Sangh’s political history.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, Sarkar played a key role in expanding the party’s presence in northern West Bengal. He was appointed organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts at a time when the BJP had very little political footprint in the state.

Within a year, he reportedly helped enrol nearly 10,000 members into the party organisation. From 1981 onward, he served continuously as district president for seven years, considered a remarkable achievement during a period when BJP leaders rarely held the same organisational position for more than two years.

The moment between Modi and Sarkar came during the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari, who officially took oath as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.