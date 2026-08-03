Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bus Conductor Performs CPR After Woman Suffers Heart Attack At Bus Stand - VIDEO |

In a shocking incident that came to light, a woman passenger suffered a heart attack at a bus stand in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A woman bus conductor stepped in to provide immediate aid to the passenger.

Conductor performs CPR

A video shared online shows the woman passenger sitting on a bench at the bus stand while looking at her phone when she suddenly felt unwell and reportedly suffered a heart attack within seconds.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - A woman passenger suffered a heart attack at the bus stand in Sambhajinagar, but was saved by the quick thinking of woman conductor Sangita Palwe.Palwe immediately administered CPR to the passenger. Despite calling 108, the ambulance did not arrive on… pic.twitter.com/cnsaijf2hs — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 3, 2026

Upon seeing the woman in distress, passersby immediately came to her aid. The woman conductor rushed in to help the passenger and performed CPR in an attempt to revive her.

The woman conductor has been identified as Sangita Palwe. Despite calling the 108 emergency ambulance service, the ambulance did not arrive on time. Palwe immediately administered CPR to the passenger. With the help of police personnel and local residents, the woman was then rushed to a hospital in an autorickshaw and admitted for treatment.

Social media hails conductor

Subsequently, the conductor's presence of mind and timely action are being widely praised for helping save the passenger's life, even the social media users also lauded the woman conductor for her prompt response.

However, further details regarding the passenger's health condition are awaited.