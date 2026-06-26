Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anganwadi Worker Seen Brutally Kicking Minor Girl In Chest - Video

Anganwadi worker kicks a minor girl in the chest. |

Mumbai: A disturbing video from Maharashtra’s Panvel has sparked outrage on social media after a woman was seen allegedly brutally kicking a minor girl in the chest. The incident reportedly took place in Nandgaon village in Panvel taluka.

In a video shared by NextMinute News on Thursday, a woman working at an Anganwadi is seen allegedly kicking a girl in the chest. The girl is said to be studying at the local Anganwadi.

Panvel, Maharashtra - A horrifying video showing a woman brutally kicking and assaulting a small girl has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The incident took place in Nandgaon village under Panvel taluka. The victim is a minor girl studying at a local… pic.twitter.com/MOFHwTewwQ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 25, 2026

The video has triggered widespread outrage, with several social media users condemning the woman’s alleged behaviour.

Separate preschool incident

In a separate case, a 23-month-old boy was allegedly repeatedly beaten after being left unattended inside a classroom.

The incident took place at a preschool in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Horrifying Preschool Assault in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 23-Month-Old Toddler Beaten & Bitten for 30 Minutes as Staff Absent"



Toddler Brutally Attacked by Another Child at CIDCO Preschool; No Staff Present



Chhatrapati #Sambhajinagar, (#Aurangabad) Maharashtra - In a deeply… pic.twitter.com/wg8MvGQAGn — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 25, 2026

According to a Saam TV report, the incident occurred on June 22, 2026, at FirstCry Intellitots Preschool located in the CIDCO N-1 area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The child's father, a 29-year-old lawyer, had dropped his son off at the preschool around 10:30 am.

Following the incident, in which the child sustained multiple injuries, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

CCTV captures incident

According to the complaint, at around 11 am, a female classroom aide took one student outside the classroom. However, she allegedly locked the classroom door from the outside while leaving. As a result, several toddlers remained inside the room without the supervision of a teacher or any responsible staff member.

Furthermore, the report states that the children became frightened and started crying after realising that no adult was present in the classroom. With no staff member monitoring them for some time, chaos allegedly broke out among the children.

The toddler sustained multiple injuries to his face, nose, lips, chest and back.

However, the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. After viewing the footage, the toddler's parents approached the police to investigate the matter.

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