23-Month-Old Toddler Allegedly Beaten And Bitten By Another Child At Sambhajinagar Preschool After Being Left Unsupervised; Six Booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking case of alleged negligence at a preschool has come to light in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a 23-month-old boy sustained multiple injuries after reportedly being left unattended inside a classroom. According to a report by saamtv, police have registered a case against six individuals, including the CEO of the preschool, and launched an investigation into the incident.

Incident at the preschool reported

As per the saamtv report, the incident occurred on June 22, 2026, at FirstCry Intellitots Preschool located in the CIDCO N-1 area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The child's father, a 29-year-old lawyer, had dropped his son off at the preschool around 10:30 am.

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Alleged classroom negligence

According to the complaint, at around 11 am, a female classroom aide took one student outside the classroom. However, she allegedly locked the classroom door from the outside while leaving. As a result, several toddlers remained inside the room without the supervision of a teacher or any responsible staff member.

Children left unattended

The report states that the children became frightened and started crying after realizing that no adult was present in the classroom. With no staff member monitoring them for some time, chaos allegedly broke out among the children.

Toddler suffered injuries

During the commotion, as per the Saam report, the complainant's 23-month-old son reportedly suffered serious injuries. He sustained injuries to his face, nose, lips, chest, back, and the soles of his feet. The parents also alleged that other children bit the toddler on different parts of his body during the incident.

Alleged delay in medical care

Another serious allegation made by the parents, as per the report, is that the injured child was not immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment after the incident. The alleged delay in providing medical care has raised concerns regarding the preschool's safety protocols and emergency response procedures.

CCTV footage under review

According to the report, the entire incident was captured on the school's CCTV cameras. After being informed about what had happened, the child's parents rushed to the school and later approached the police.

Police investigation underway

Following the complaint, the MIDC CIDCO Police Station registered a case against six individuals, including the preschool's CEO and other persons associated with the institution. Police have begun examining the CCTV footage and questioning the staff and other concerned individuals as part of the ongoing investigation.

Public concern over safety

The incident has sparked anger and concern among parents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with many questioning the safety measures adopted by preschools. The case has also renewed calls for stricter regulations, stronger monitoring systems, and greater accountability to ensure the safety and well-being of young children in educational institutions.

Ongoing probe continues

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident and whether negligence on the part of the preschool administration contributed to the injuries sustained by the toddler.