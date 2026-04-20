Chemical Leak On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Near Dahanu Triggers Panic, Several Residents Report Breathing Issues, Itching & Irritation | Representational Image

A chemical leak from a tanker near Charoti Naka in Dahanu along the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway created panic on Monday, affecting both commuters and residents in nearby areas. The incident reportedly occurred due to a technical fault in the tanker transporting sodium chloride.

As the substance spread through the air with the wind, a strong and unpleasant odour engulfed the area, leading to immediate concern among those travelling through the stretch.

Residents report health discomfort

According to NDTV Marathi, several citizens and passengers began experiencing breathing difficulties as the gas-like fumes spread. Many also complained of itching and irritation on their skin, prompting fear and confusion at the site. Eyewitnesses said people rushed away from the affected zone as the situation escalated quickly.

The incident highlighted the vulnerability of densely travelled routes when hazardous materials are involved, especially in semi urban and rural pockets.

Emergency response on the ground

Officials from Palghar district administration acted swiftly after receiving alerts. Police teams reached the location and began regulating traffic to prevent further risk. Two fire brigade units were deployed, and efforts to contain the leak were initiated on a war footing.

Firefighters attempted to neutralise the situation by spraying water on the affected tanker, while ensuring that the chemical did not spread further.

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Traffic movement restricted

As a precautionary step, the service road at Charoti Naka, used by vehicles travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai, has been temporarily shut. Traffic on the main highway continues but at a significantly slower pace.

Authorities have advised commuters passing through the area to keep their vehicle windows closed and avoid unnecessary exposure.

Advisory issued for locals

The district administration has urged residents in Charoti and surrounding areas to remain alert. Citizens have been advised to wear masks when stepping outdoors and to seek immediate medical attention at nearby primary health centres if they experience any discomfort.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure that it remains under control and does not pose a larger threat.