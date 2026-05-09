Chembur Station On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Set For CMRS Inspection Next Week, Opening Expected Soon To Boost East-West Connectivity | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: In a significant step toward expanding east–west connectivity in the city’s eastern suburbs, the Chembur station on Mumbai Metro Line 2B is expected to undergo inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) next week, paving the way for its opening in the coming weeks.

Ridership remains subdued below projections in initial months

At present, Phase I of Metro Line 2B is operational on the 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden and Mandale. The corridor includes five stations — Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale — and had received the mandatory safety clearance from the CMRS prior to the commencement of passenger operations.

Despite the launch, the corridor has witnessed a subdued commuter response in its initial months, with ridership remaining below projections. Officials, however, are optimistic that the opening of Chembur station will significantly improve passenger footfall due to its strategic connectivity advantages.

Station to link Metro Line 2B with suburban rail and Mumbai Monorail

The upcoming station is expected to serve as an important interchange node by linking Metro Line 2B with the suburban railway network and the Mumbai Monorail system. According to officials, this multi-modal integration is likely to make daily commuting more seamless for passengers travelling between the eastern suburbs and central parts of Mumbai.

In addition, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to restart monorail services from the monsoon season onwards after infrastructure and operational upgrades. Transport planners believe that synchronized operations between the metro, monorail and suburban railway will create a stronger public transport ecosystem in the Chembur–Mankhurd belt.

Synchronised operations to create stronger public transport ecosystem

Urban transport experts say that improved first- and last-mile connectivity, along with interchange convenience, will be critical in driving higher ridership on the Metro 2B corridor. The integration is also expected to reduce dependency on road-based transport and ease congestion on key arterial routes in eastern Mumbai.

Once operational, the Chembur station could emerge as one of the busiest stations on the corridor owing to its interchange potential and proximity to major residential and commercial hubs.

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