BMC House Sanctions 7.5-Acre Wadala Housing Project With Godrej, 112 Corporators Vote In Favour, 79 Against | File Pic

Mumbai: The proposal to hand over a 7.5 acres of plot in Wadala, for a housing project, to private real estate developer Godrej Projects got a final nod as it was sanctioned in the BMC House on Friday. The proposal was passed in the house comprising 227 corporators, with 112 corporators voting in favour of the proposal and 79 voting against it.

Municipal workers and mill worker families are current tenants

The development project at Wadala's RA Kidwai Marg comprises of redeveloping municipal property called Azad Nagar area and adjacent slum plot called Kamala Nagar. With the amalgamation of the two plots, existing housing tenements will be redeveloped alongside developing new housing units.

At present, the housing tenements at Azad Nagar are being occupied by municipal workers and families of traditional mill workers who have been living there as tenants, while for the adjacent plot, the slum redevelopment project of Kamala Nagar was recently approved by the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance with a majority in the Improvement Committee.

Last week's vote lacked two-thirds majority, embarrassing Mahayuti

The proposal was passed on Friday, in an second attempt, as last week, it was tabled as Urgent Business (UB), but stalled as it lacked votes. In an embarrassment to the BJP-led Mahayuti in the BMC, 61 corporators from the ruling parties backed the proposal, while 58 from the opposition voted against it, thereby falling short of the two-third mark.

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The civic house had also witnessed high drama last week as the opposition blocked immediate clearance of the said proposal, while the BJP corporators who were absent during the UB proceedings were issued notice for explaining their absence.

Leader of the house BJP's Ganesh Khankar said, "The housing development project at Wadala is an important one and both Azad Nagar and Kamala Nagar will be developed. Last week, the leader of opposition Shiv Sena UBT's Kishori Pednekar had promised that their corporators will vote in favour of the proposal, but they changed their stance last minute. Finally, in presence of all corporators in the house, today the proposal was passed."

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