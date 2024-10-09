Chembur Fire : Survivor's Relative Claims Theft Of ₹4.5 Lakh In Cash And Gold Amid Ongoing Police Investigation

Representative Image

Mumbai: In the aftermath of the Chembur fire incident that claimed seven lives on Sunday, a relative of a survivor, Vanita Guptam (43), has reported the theft of gold and cash worth over ₹4.5 lakh. Gupta claims the theft occurred while she was at Rajawadi Hospital, identifying bodies and completing formalities. However, the Chembur police, who are investigating the incident, have dismissed the allegation, stating that the site was secured by police, Fire Brigade, and BMC officials, making theft impossible.

In a letter to the BMC, Vandita Gupta explained, "As the daughter of the family, officials directed me to go to Rajawadi Hospital to identify the bodies. I was asked to provide their Aadhaar cards, which I took with me to the hospital. Upon returning home, I discovered the locker broken into, with valuables and cash missing." Vandita informed the Chembur police that the locker contained gold jewellery and cash, but no formal FIR has been registered yet.

The initial complaint was made to the BMC by Vandita, who was subsequently directed to approach the Chembur police since it involved theft. After submitting a written complaint to the police, she was assured that the matter would be investigated thoroughly.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, reliable police sources from Chembur stated, “The possibility of theft is slim to zero. From Sunday to Monday, and even today (Tuesday), our police officers, along with personnel from the Fire Brigade and BMC, have been present at the scene. In fact, when BMC officials asked Gupta to retrieve the Aadhaar cards from inside the house after the fire was extinguished, police had secured the area to prevent locals from entering due to fire hazards.”

According to sources, the bodies were transported to Rajawadi Hospital on Sunday morning, and Vandita returned to the scene by noon after completing the formalities. In the afternoon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site for an inspection and announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who perished in the fire.

During their inspection, police detected an unusual smell of kerosene, prompting them to notify the forensics team to examine the scene. “Following the Chief Minister's visit, an additional forensics team was also deployed to the site. However, the key point is that while most household items were damaged or destroyed in the fire, the locker remained intact. With so many authorities present, including police officers in civilian clothes, it would be nearly impossible for someone to have entered the house to steal valuables and escape undetected,” the police source added.

The victims who lost their lives in the fire have been identified as Presi Prem Gupta (6), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Dharmdev Gupta (39), Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60), Prem Chediram Gupta (30), and Narendra Gupta (10). The fire broke out on the ground floor of a multi-storey building located in Chembur's Siddharth Colony area. According to the BMC's preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by a short circuit that originated on the ground floor, which contained electrical wiring and installation materials. The blaze quickly escalated to the upper floors, where the family of seven resided.

The Chembur police have yet to register a formal First Information Report (FIR) in the case but have assured a "thorough" investigation following the written complaint by Vandita Gupta.