 Chembur Fire: CM Shinde Orders High-Level Probe, ₹5 Lakh Compensation To Families Of Deceased
A massive fire broke in Mumbai's Siddharth colony located in Chembur which took lives of seven members of the same family, including three kids. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the spot and assured government help to the kin of deceased.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
CM Shinde announed Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of seven deceased in fire incident in Chembur on Sunday | File

Mumbai: A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday early morning when seven members from the same family died in a fire which erupted in a residential-cum-commercial property. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Sunday afternoon and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and that treatment of the two injured will be covered. He also assured a high-level investigation to identify the cause of the fire.

The incident took place on K.N. Gaikwad Marg in Siddharth Colony, Chembur East. The CM also said that if the Slum Rehabilitation Work of the area is in the pipeline, he would hold reveiw meeting. Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athavale and Mumbai's Gaurdian Minister, MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha were also present with Shinde.

The fire broke at 5.20 am on Sunday and was a Level 1 fire. However, the blaze soon confined to the household items making the firefighting operations difficult.

The victims, who were taken to Rajawadi Hospital and were declared dead on arrival included three children: 6-year-old Presi Prem Gupta, 10-year-old Narendra Gupta, and 15-year-old Vidhi Chediram Gupta. Other family members who perished in the fire are Manju Prem Gupta (30), Prem Chediram Gupta (30), Anita Dharmdev Gupta (39), and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60).

The incident has sparked a fresh wave of concerns regarding fire safety in residential and commercial buildings in densely populated areas like Chembur. Despite the swift response from the fire brigade, the narrow lanes and congested nature of the area added to the challenges faced by the rescuers.

