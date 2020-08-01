Chelsea FC’s ‘best wishes’ letter makes Abhishek’s week fab

New Delhi: An unexpected “get well soon” letter from Chelsea Football Club has a spread smile on Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s face. Currently, Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan are admitted at Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Abhishek said that he received a letter that "made his week." It was no ordinary letter, it was a letter from Cesar Azpilicueta, captain of the Premier League club Chelsea.

Those who follow Abhishek’s social media handles are aware that he is a big fan of football and kabaddi. Sharing the letter on his Instagram profile on Saturday, Abhishek wrote: “This made my week. Thank you so much Chelsea FC.”

The letter addressed to Abhishek Bachchan, read: “Dear Abhishek, We heard you aren't very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best. I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times. On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes."

Further referring to the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Arsenal, which will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea.”