Chaos In Ghatkopar As Mob Attacks Police Team During Arrest In Sexual Assault Case Involving 2 Minor Girls

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Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai's Ghatkopar, where two minor Hindu girls were allegedly sexually assaulted near Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar. Two constables from Ghatkopar Police Station came under attack by a large mob after responding to a call regarding an alleged assault case.

According to a statement by the police, the incident occurred around 10.04 pm on April 25 when Mobile-1 patrol officers were alerted about a crowd gathering at Haji Mulla Chawl near Sai Baba Temple.

The crowd allegedly accused a man, identified as Firoz alias Sunny Iqbal Shaikh (38), of sexually assaulting two young girls who was hiding inside a house in the area.

The statement further added that the constables reached the spot and found a large gathering outside the house. As they brought the suspect out of the premises and were attempting to transport him to the police station, the situation escalated.

A group of around 30 to 50 individuals allegedly attacked the police team and the suspect during transit. In the violence, one head constable was struck on the head with a helmet, causing bleeding injuries, while a constable sustained a fracture to his right hand. The police vehicle was also reportedly damaged during the attack.

The statement further identified some of the alleged attackers, including Gopal Rambrij Yadav (28), who is accused of striking a head constable with a helmet. The alleged suspect was transported to Ghatkopar Police Station amid the chaos and the two constables are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

Currently, an investigation is underway into both the alleged assault case involving the minor girls and the subsequent attack on police personnel.

Protest At Ghatkopar Police Station

Around 100 women and residents held a sit-in protest outside Ghatkopar Police Station, demanding action. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joined the protest. He further stated that the police have also detained four members of the victim's family.