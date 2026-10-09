'Changing Colours According To Convenience Is Congress Politics': Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan Slams Party Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations |

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Friday criticised the Congress for what he described as its double standards in politics, sharing a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Kolkata.

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In a social media post, Chavan accused the Congress of selectively raising issues to suit its political interests and questioned its silence on the electoral record of its alliance partners in states where the Congress has failed to have a chief minister for decades.

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“Changing colours according to convenience is Congress politics! In states where a Congress chief minister could not be in power for as many as 40 years, it was their own alliance partners who were in power. Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders, who accuse others of ‘vote chori’, will not utter a single word on this. This is exactly what is meant by ‘the thief crying thief’,” Chavan said in his post.

The BJP leader shared the video in which Shah highlighted the Congress’s electoral setbacks across various states and pointed out how long the party had remained without a chief minister in several parts of the country.

Shah said the Congress needed to introspect following its electoral defeats. He also targeted Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, arguing that voters had repeatedly rejected the Congress under his leadership.

“Ever since Rahul Gandhi became a leader, the people of the country have repeatedly given their verdict against him. Under Rahulji’s leadership, the INDIA alliance has once again begun to fall apart,” Shah said.

Chavan’s remarks sought to highlight what the BJP sees as contradictions in the Congress’s criticism of electoral processes and its political alliances. The Maharashtra BJP chief reiterated his party’s attack on the Congress, accusing it of adopting different positions depending on political convenience.