'Kicked, Punched & Pulled Down': Delhi Cops Recount Ordeal During Congress-Led SIR Protest | Videos | IANS

New Delhi: A couple of Delhi Police personnel who allegedly came under attack from the Congress workers and supporters during the INDIA bloc stir in the national capital a day before, narrated the ordeal that they underwent while trying to contain the surging crowd.

A couple of Delhi Police Constables, including women personnel spoke to IANS, recounting the physical attack inflicted on them while the Congress-led INDIA bloc protested against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

They claimed that they were kicked and punched by the mob while doing their duty.

Deependra Sandhu, a Delhi Police Constable, said that he was assaulted while trying to control the unruly protesters on Wednesday.

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"They (protesters) deliberately targeted us because we were informing everyone that Section 163 was in force in the area and that they could not protest here. Suddenly, they went behind us and pulled us from behind. They then pushed us to the ground and started kicking and punching us. We somehow managed to protect ourselves and get away," he recalled.

The Constable also told IANS that he saw the attacker running from the protest site after assaulting him from the behind.

"The man who pulled me down from behind and kicked me was wearing white clothes," he said.

Head Constable Bhupendra Ahlawat had a similar tale to share. He, too, was attacked allegedly by Congress workers while he was in police uniform.

He called it a planned attack as the attacker was allegedly given a "cover and escape route" by the protesting party workers.

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"I am the one who was kicked. They intentionally and deliberately pulled me from behind by my waist and made me fall. When I turned around to see who it was and whether I recognised him or not, as soon as I made eye contact with him, the Congress workers hid him. They took him to the green area in the middle of the roundabout and deliberately made him leave after asking him and hiding him," he said.

Seema, a woman Constable said that she was assaulted during the INDIA bloc protest on Tuesday.

"It is our duty to follow the instructions given by our officers. At that time, we do not pay attention to whether we are getting injured. I realised only later that I had been injured. This happened at Akashvani Bhavan, when we were detaining the legislators."

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"They were the MLAs who were sitting with Priyanka Gandhi," she added.

According to reports, the Delhi Police have lodged multiple FIRs over alleged misbehaviour, manhandling and assault of its personnel by the Opposition workers, while they adhered to security protocols and strived to maintain order amid difficult circumstances.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)