Congress Should Introspect Instead Of Blaming EC For Its Defeat Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticised the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly questioning the Election Commission (EC) over electoral defeats and said the party should introspect instead.

Pointing to the Congress's electoral victories in several states under the same democratic and constitutional process, Yadav said, "If there is distrust in the Election Commission's process, then what is the meaning of Congress's victory in Kerala? Congress is in power in Himachal Pradesh, where elections were held through the same democratic and constitutional process, while in Tamil Nadu, decisions regarding alliances and government participation are made based on political circumstances."

EC acting like a BJP agent: Singhar

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar said that the country's authoritarian government is snatching away the common people's right to vote, and the Election Commission is acting like an agent of the BJP.

He said that Rahul Gandhi is fighting for democracy and the right to vote, acting as the voice of more than half the country's population; the government must listen to him.