BMC Seals Siddhanta Hospital In Bhopal Over Building-Use Violations, Demolition Action May Follow | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday sealed Siddhanta Hospital operating from the Red Cross Society premises, citing alleged violations of approved building-use and construction norms.

The civic body said the building had been sanctioned as a G+1 working women’s hostel, but was being used to operate a G+3 hospital.

During the inspection, BMC officials also found that the required fire-safety arrangements were not in place. The hospital’s operating permission had earlier been cancelled by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) over alleged irregularities.

According to BMC officials, the Building Permission Wing had earlier visited the premises for inspection. Officials were informed that no staff or patients were present at the facility at the time of the action.

The team inspected the premises at around 3 pm and prepared a 'panchnama' recording its findings before sealing the building. The BMC said the action was primarily based on the unauthorised change in the building’s approved use, along with alleged construction-related violations.

Long-running Red Cross-hospital dispute

The premises had been leased by the Red Cross Society to Siddhanta Hospital at a reported monthly rent of more than Rs 15 lakh. A dispute over the premises had continued for some time.

Although Siddhanta Hospital has established another facility, it had not yet vacated the Red Cross premises. With the BMC now sealing the building over alleged building-use violations, further proceedings are expected to determine its future.

BMC officials are also holding discussions with the Red Cross Society regarding the future of the structure.

Official statement

NK Dehariya, executive engineer of BMC’s Building Permission Cell, said the building is old and that further action will be taken according to the prescribed procedure.

Proceedings to remove unauthorised construction or demolish the structure may begin after about 30 days, once the required process is completed.