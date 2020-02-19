'Change of Guard' ceremony to commence from May 1 at Maharashtra Police HQ in Mumbai

Mumbai: From May 1, Maharashtra Government is set to introduce the "Change of Guard" ceremony at the state Police Headquarters here on the lines of the world-famous ceremony at the Buckingham Palace in London.

"The ceremony will involve a parade and police band playing to mark the 'changing of guard' which would commence from May 1 and on every Sunday thereon.

This ceremony will be open for all the travelers and visitors at the Police headquarters. It will be a great attraction for both foreign and domestic tourists visiting Mumbai," said Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister.