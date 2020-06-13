Despite rise in COVID-19 cases, number of containment zones in Navi Mumbai shrink

Despite the number of coronavirus positive cases increasing each day, the number of containment zones has come down sharply in Navi Mumbai. This has happened due to a change in the policy for the formation of containment zones. Now, at least five or more positive cases are required to declare an area as a containment zone.

A total of 195 positive cases were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on June 11 which is the largest single day rise so far. And, there are 1309 positive COVID-19 cases in the city. However, as per the list of containment zones issued on June 10 by the civic body, the total number of containment zones is just 28. At one point in time, the number of containment zones in the city had reached 153.

According to an official from the civic the health department, the circular issued on June 2, the Maharashtra government revised the guidelines for the formation of containment zones. “If 5 or more positive cases are identified in one vicinity like a residential colony, mohalla, slum, group of buildings, lane among other, then, geographical boundary of residential mohalla, road, boundary wall will be considered to create containment zones,” said the official. He added that the medical officer of the concern Urban Health Centre in consultation with the Medical Officer of Health determines containment zone of 100 meters radius depending upon the spread of positive cases or even beyond 100 meters radius depending upon the spread and physical condition of that area.

As per the circular, if COVID-19 positive cases are identified in a building, the only building in which the positive case is found should be sealed. In the case of a complex having multiple wings, the whole complex will be sealed if each wing does not have separate entry and exit gate.

At present, the Turbhe ward has a maximum 10 containment zones which are followed by 7 in Airoli and Nerul ward. Koparkhaiarne where maximum cases were reported in the past has just one containment zone.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope inaugurated the 1182 beds COVID hospital set up at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi on Thursday. The COVID hospital has X-Ray and other facilities including oxygen in 500 beds.